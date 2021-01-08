Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar over the increasing crime and deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Talking about the recent incident of murder of the 22-year-old son of a teacher in Muzaffarpur, Shiv Sena in its editorial said "The shocking thing in this incident is that the cousin of the deceased is an IPS officer, yet the criminals did not take have fear before executing the incident."

Taking about another incident from Muzaffarnagar itself, where a class 10th girl was raped at gunpoint and when the family reached to the police for an FIR, the police did not take the complaint seriously like all other incidents.

This picture is not only of Muzaffarpur but this situation same everywhere in Bihar. Then be it Darbhanga or Jehanabad, Bhagalpur or Araria, Supaul or Purnia or Gopalganj or the capital Patna. Criminals are fearlessly orchestrating a crime in the state, it said.

In Bihar, the figures of murders, gangrape, rape, extortion, kidnapping, abducted marriage, molestation and bullying are competing with Uttar Pradesh, if the public starts to feel like this, then there are facts in it, the editorial alleged.

Whether it is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the Bharatiya Janata Party in power, both do not seem to have any special concern with this ground reality, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said.

Both parties are still engaged in setting mutual political scores. Some are doing political harvesting, while some are making the audio viral and tarnishing the image of the other, it said.

The BJP is engaged in gathering the MLAs of its allies and supporters, but as it appears every citizen of Bihar felt as with this exercise it is rapidly losing the trust of its allies and the people of the state. Criminals and mafia are taking advantage of this situation of this anarchy in Bihar, it alleged.

The graph of crime organised under the protection of the police is rising rapidly. The rate of crime in Bihar has overtaken the pandemic.

The publication goes on to state that the condition in Bihar is that on average, 4 cases of murders and rapes are being reported here every day. According to the SCRB i.e. State Crime Records Bureau, as of September last year, a total of 2,406 murders and 1,106 rapes were reported in the state.

During the election, crime was at the top and the government and its associates were busy in play the election game by showing the dream of crime-free Bihar.

Even after the elections, crime figures kept on increasing and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not do anything beyond the high-level meeting with the police officers.

Nitish Kumar has probably realized the worsening situation in the state. So now he is trying to show the fear of CID to police by saying CID has eyes on the law and order situation in the state, on the other hand, by breaking the protocol, he is also interacting with the public on the streets of Patna.

The Bihar Chief Minister may get a photo opportunity from this interaction, but to regain the lost faith of the public, he will have to use a stronger dose of vaccine for crime than corona because the statistics have proven that the crime rates ae more as compare to corona in Bihar, it said.

Therefore, he should understand that if he is not able to provide safety and security to the crowd in which he is standing and having a photo session with women, students and children and trying to compensate for his political loss, then his future lies in the same crowd of people, the publication added.

"It is the wish of all Biharis to have a happy Bihar and to have a vaccine to control both corona and crime. It is also the wish of the people that there is 'Good Governance' in Bihar!" it went on to state. (ANI)

