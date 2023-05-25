Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said that the opposition's refusal to participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building is evidence of its "frustrated mindset".

Rahul Narwekar called it the most lamentable act on the part of the opposition to boycott 'this historic celebration.

"Parliament is a forum consisting of the ruling and opposition parties. Various national issues are discussed and decided on this August platform. Therefore, the decision by some opposition parties to boycott this historic celebration will be the most lamentable act on their part", Narwekar said.

"The nation will witness a historic moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament Complex on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28, 2023", he said.

In a statement, Rahul Narwekar observed that it would be inappropriate for the opposition to stay away from the inaugural function. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is growing to be the largest functioning democracy in the world and the inauguration of the New Parliament Complex by the leader of this nation will be a moment to cherish", he added.

It is important to remember some democratic precedents during this occasion, Rahul Narwekar said.

"Nonetheless, leaders of various parties, including the opposition, will be attending the function. Why are some people grieving now when the New Parliament Complex is to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, who heads the Government of India as per national mandate?", Narwekar asked.

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC and AAP have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Considering the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber. (ANI)

