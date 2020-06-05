India News | 'Shramik Special' with 1,501 Stranded Nagaland Residents Arrives in Dimapur

Dimapur (Nagaland), Jun 5 (PTI) A 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,501 Nagaland residents stranded in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus lockdown arrived here on Friday, officials said.

The train, which had departed from Bengaluru on June 2, reached the Dimapur railway station around 2 pm, they said.

A total of 757 residents of Dimapur were transported to the Agri Expo site from where they will be sent to various quarantine centres following mandatory protocols, the officials said.

The rest were screened by a medical team at the railway station and sent to their respective districts, they said.

Food packets donated by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his family were provided to all the returnees, the officials said.

Several senior state government officials received the returnees at the railway station, they said.

Another 'Shramik Special' train carrying around 1,300 people stuck at Ahmedabad in Gujarat is scheduled to arrive at Dimapur on June 8, the officials added.

