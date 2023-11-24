Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said he will lead a delegation to Delhi in December first week to demand grant of tribal status to 12 left out indigenous communities of the state.

The delegation is scheduled meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and officials of the ministry of tribal affairs to discuss the issue, he said at a meeting with the Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim (EIECOS) + 1 here.

These twelve indigenous ethnic communities of Sikkim have been demanding tribal status since decades.

During the meeting, EIECOS+1 representatives showed a concise overview of the tribal status draft to the CM.

The 12 indigenous communities seeking tribal status are Gurung, Mangar, Rai, Sunwar, Mukhia, Jogi, Thami, Yakha, Bahun, Chettri, Newar and Majhis.

