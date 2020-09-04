Gangtok, Sep 4 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,835, an official said.

East Sikkim reported 76 of these new cases, while 28 were detected in the South district and one in West Sikkim, he said.

Also Read | Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi to Reopen From September 6, Authorities Say Arrangements Made as Per Govt Guidelines.

There are 509 active cases in the state at present, he added.

So far, 1,321 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while five persons died.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Body Seeks to Rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station, BBMP Mayor Submits Proposal to BMRCL.

Sikkim has tested 42,772 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)