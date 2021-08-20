Gangtok, Aug 20 (PTI) Sikkim reported 82 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the state's tally to 29,157, according to a health department bulletin issued on Friday.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 364 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was registered.

The Himalayan state now has 1,706 active cases, while 26,807 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

It said that 280 others have migrated out of the state.

Of the new positive cases, 31 was reported from South Sikkim district, followed by 25 each in West Sikkim and East Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The state tested 846 samples for coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,23,097.

