Gangtok, Aug 11 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 913, an official of the Health department said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that South Sikkim has reported two positive cases and East Sikkim one case.

As per district-wise break-up of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases at 604 followed by 266 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, he said.

Of the total 913 COVID-19 cases, 378 are active as 534 patients have been cured of the disease and one patient has died, Bhutia said.

