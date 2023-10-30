Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 30 (ANI): The connectivity to Namchi District from Gangtok District has started today through the deck slab on the barrage of Teesta Stage 6 Dam of NHPC located in Namchi District.

The Superintendent of Police Gangtok and Namchi had come out with an order for regulation and diversion of the said route.

The traffic movement on the deck slab of the barrage will be from 9 PM to 9 AM and from 1 PM to 2 PM. It will be closed from 9 AM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 5 PM, 5 PM to 7 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM.

Namchi District Collector M. Bharani Kumar said "The entire area was disconnected after the flash floods on October 4. This is a temporary bridge on top of the barrage deck of the Teesta Stage 6 project. The barrage deck will cater to all the LMV movement from Gangtok to Namchi. A permanent bridge will be constructed parallel to this barrage deck, which will be operational in 4 months' time. Heavy vehicles are not allowed on the barrage deck."

He went on to appeal to the general masses to comply with the timings of the functioning of the deck slab. Kumar informed, "The NHPC would be also laying a bailey bridge at Sirwani for perennial movement of vehicles connecting Gangtok with Namchi District which would take at least 4 months' time, until then the deck slab of NHPC Stage VI HEP barrage would be made operational".

Earlier, troops of the Indian Army with assistance from the Border Road Organization and civil administration completed the second Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sankalang.

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said that the Indian Army engineers constructed the bridge in just four days.

"Second Bridge at Mangan - Sankalang completed" #TrishaktiCorps Sappers did it again!" The second bridge on Teesta River has been completed a day before the deadline. Toiling hard day in and day out, the Sappers constructed the bridge at Mangan - Sanklang on 26 Oct 23 in just four days! The first bridge was completed on 22 Oct 23. The two bridges were inaugurated by Mr Pintso Lepcha, MLA of Dzongu, North Sikkim on 27 Oct in the presence of officials of #IndianArmy & BRO" the Trishakti Corps posted on X.

This bridge has enabled the movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

