New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A meeting of 32 farmers' organizations will be held on Wednesday to discuss the issue of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) committee and cases registered against farmers during the agitation.

The meeting will be held at the Singhu border. It will be attended by 40 farmer leaders.

"A meeting of 32 farmers' organizations and those who used to go for talks with the government has been called today. The discussions will be held on cases registered against our people and the issue of MSP committee," farmer leader Darshanpal Singh told ANI.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the farmers' agitation will continue as the government has not accepted their demands.

"Today's meeting is between farmers' organizations. A meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is scheduled to take place on December 4. Our agitation will not end as the government has not accepted our demands yet," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told ANI.

"Over 50,000 cases registered during the agitation should be withdrawn. MSP guarantee should be enacted. Farmers who have lost their lives should be compensated. These are our main issues. government should talk," he added.

Meanwhile, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the winter session.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday confirmed that a farmer leader from Punjab received a telephone call from the Central government, asking for five names from the SKM's side to constitute a committee for discussing the Minimum Support Price issue.

However, the SKM, which is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, confirmed that they have received no written communication and no details are available so far about what this Committee is about, its mandate or terms of reference.

"In the absence of such details, it would be premature to comment on this issue," the SKM said. (ANI)

