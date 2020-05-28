India News | Sircilla Water Management Lessons for IAS Trainees at Mussoorie

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie has selected Sircilla Water Management as a topic to impart training to trainee IAS officers in water management.

The transformation journey of Sircilla from being a drought-hit region to a water surplus district will now be studied as a model.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration has asked the Sircilla officials to document the development activities and send them

The best policies and governance models from across the world are taught to the trainee officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

As a part of the course this time, Sircilla water management programs were made as study models for the trainee officers. The course includes the irrigation projects, Mission Kakatiya, lakes maintenance, harvesting pits, and farm ponds," the statement from

The water table in the district has increased to six meters as the government has been implementing these programs religiously. This is seen as a milestone in water conservation as Sircilla earlier was a drought-prone district.

Sircilla district has received prestigious awards at the national level in the past five years under the NREGA, water management, cleanliness categories.

Minister KTR, who is also the MLA from Sircilla, expressed happiness over the Sircilla model receiving praise from across the states. He stated that Telangana policies and models are being praised by everyone at the national level.

The minister recalled the words of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who earlier said that the water projects of Telangana would become research topics for many years to come.

KTR further stated that the irrigation infrastructure of Sircilla has started bearing fruits and the government would soon come up with a plan of action to make the most of these projects, to transform Sircilla as a role model district in the future.

"The new recreational activities will also be set up near the water bodies," KTR added.

Lakes in all the villages will be further interconnected with the water streams to ensure good water levels throughout the year in the villages, he added. (ANI)

