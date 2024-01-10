Jamshedpur, Jan 10 (PTI) Six men, including two who were allegedly involved in a double murder case in Jharkhand's Mango area last December, were arrested while planning to commit a robbery is Ghatsila subdivision's Musabani rural area, a senior police officer said.

The arrests took place when the men were planning to carry out the robbery near Swarnarekha River pump house at Benasole village in East Singhbhum district on Tuesday night, said senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal during a press conference here on Wednesday.

Also Read | HC on Rape Survivor's Identity: Kerala High Court Rules Out Action Against Magistrate Who Inadvertently Named Rape Survivor in Order.

Kaushal said a special police team led by DSP Chandrasekhar Azad was formed by SP Rishabh Garg to take necessary action.

The team acted promptly and arrested six criminals, including Raju Tanti, also known as Bhuban Tanti, and Shatrughan Hansda, both residents of Seraikela-Kharswan district. Tanti and Hansda were accused of shooting a police constable and a criminal on December 8 in Mango.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12.

The police constable was killed while attempting to catch the assailants who were trying to flee after killing a criminal named Shahzad, also known as Tanda.

Following the arrests, police recovered a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, a sharp-edged weapon, and a cutter from the criminals.

Additionally, they found one ton of stolen aluminum and copper from the DVC power station in Taladih Surda.

Police also seized a mini-truck and two motorcycles that were used in the crime, as well as five mobile phones and Rs 13,920 in cash.

Raju Tanti has eight criminal cases lodged against him in East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, and Ranchi districts, while Hansda has two pending cases against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)