Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) Six persons allegedly involved in running an "unauthorised" fertility centre at Secunderabad here were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The centre is a branch of an Ahmedabad-headquartered company, they said.

The centre was found collecting sperm from donors and sending it to Ahmedabad for analysis. It later shared the sperm with medical facilities in Hyderabad for the purpose of fertility, they said. Further investigation was underway.

A police official denied media reports that beggars or daily wage labourers were hired for collecting sperm.

The arrest of the six persons comes close on the heels of an "illegal" surrogacy and baby-selling racket being busted in the city two days ago with the arrest of eight persons, including the prime accused doctor and owner of a fertility clinic.

The racket came to light after a couple discovered through a DNA test that the child, supposedly born through surrogacy, was not theirs, prompting them to approach the police.

