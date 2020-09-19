Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): A smuggling bid was foiled with the recovery of a huge consignment of high-grade hashish-like substance valued at crores of Rupees in Jammu and arrest of two interstate smugglers who hail from Ajmer, Rajasthan, according to Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Senior Superintendent of Police ANTF J&K stated that information from reliable sources was received by ANTF that a truck was parked near Tawi Bridge Nagrota Narwal bypass road in which a large quantity of hashish was concealed under apple boxes and was being smuggled from Kashmir Valley out of the UT by unidentified persons.

A case under relevant section of NDPS Act was registered and during the search of above mentioned truck, 35 kg of Hashish-like substance was recovered. (ANI)

