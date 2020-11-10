Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to convene a special Assembly session on Wednesday to pass a resolution for the provision of a separate Sarna Code for tribals in the state and forward it to the Centre.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren here on Monday, a government spokesperson said.

Also Read | Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today, Watch LIVE Online Streaming Here.

The council of ministers approved holding of the fourth special session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly on November 11, he said.

The resolution will seek a special column for followers of the Sarna religion in the Census, 2021. At present, they are not classified as a separate entity.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Results Early Trends: RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Leads in First Trends, BJP-JDU Combine Close Second.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)