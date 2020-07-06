New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Sporadic, light rain kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Monday and more precipitation is likely in the city over the next few days, the Met office said.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 0.6 mm rainfall and a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 69 and 89 percent.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and strong surface winds on Tuesday.

More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, said.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. The city is expected to get normal rainfall during the season.

