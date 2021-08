New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Only one out of every four complaints of atrocities against scheduled tribes have been resolved by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in the last three years, according to government data.

The commission received a total of 3,609 complaints “regarding oppression of the tribal people” during the last three years.

Of these, only 944 complaints (26.15 per cent) have been resolved so far and 2,664 are “under process”, according to data presented by the Tribal Affairs Ministry in Lok Sabha.

In 2020-21, the commission received 533 such complaints, including 66 from Uttar Pradesh, 55 from Madhya Pradesh and 42 each from Maharashtra and Odisha.

Only 28 of the 533 complaints have been resolved so far.

In 2019-20, the panel got 1,558 complaints of atrocities against tribal communities, including 233 from Rajasthan and 218 from Maharashtra. Of these, only 333 have been disposed of so far.

Only 583 of the 1,518 complaints received in 2018-19 have been readdressed. As many as 353 such complaints emerged from Rajasthan and 248 from Madhya Pradesh.

