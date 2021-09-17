Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to provide immediate relief to the people affected due to heavy rainfall.

Permissible assistance on any kind of loss will also be provided, directed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Cobra Remains Wrapped Around Girl’s Neck for Nearly 2 Hours Before Biting Her in Maharashtra Village.

CMO further directed officials to send the report of relief and permissible assistance on any kind of loss to the headquarters Officer.

On Thursday, CMO directed that all schools and colleges across the state will remain closed for the next two days-- September 17 and September 18.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Launch in India on September 29, 2021.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, "scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttar Pradesh on September 17 and decrease thereafter".

Earlier on September 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the flood-affected areas in the state and disbursed several relief packages for people.

Chief Minister said that about 15 districts are affected by floods due to heavy rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 days.

"About 2.25 lakh population of 304 villages of Gorakhpur district affected by floods," he said.

According to official data, six rivers, including Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)