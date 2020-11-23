Surat, Nov 23 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Monday reported 270 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 40,487, while the total death toll rose to 1,052 with one person succumbing to the infection, the state health department said.

Surat city reported 217 new cases and 185 recoveries in the day, while the rural parts reported 53 new cases and 47 recoveries, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Would be Sold to Govt For Rs 250 Per Dose, Says Adar Poonawalla.

The case recovery rate in Surat now stands at 94 per cent, the municipal corporation said, adding that 28,750 patients have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, officials of the civic body discussed measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in a meeting held with industry representatives.

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes Passenger Services to Punjab After Freight Trains, New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express First to Operate.

SMC (Surat Municipal Corporation) Commissioner BN Pani told reporters the number of daily COVID-19 tests being conducted daily will be increased from 12,000 to 15,000.

He said more tests will be conducted on workers employed in the diamond and textile sectors.

"We consider the textile and diamond markets to be super spreader venues. We have set up testing venues in textile markets for people to walk in and get themselves tested for the virus...We will increase testing from 12,000 to 15,000. Contacts of those found positive for coronavirus will be traced and tested without delay," Pani said.

A total of 13,385 people remained quarantined in the city while 432 patients are admitted in various hospitals, including 131 in two government hospitals.

The civic body said the bed occupancy rate in the city's civil hospital is 2.70 per cent. It is 8.65 per cent in the civic-run SMIMER hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)