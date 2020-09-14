Surat, Sep 14 (PTI) Surat district on Monday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking the count of infections to 24,723, state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 874, it said.

Simultaneously, 265 people recovered in the district in the day, the department said.

Of the 278 new cases, Surat city reported 176 and rural areas 102, it said.

Out of the 265 recoveries, Surat's share was 189 while 76 people were discharged in rural areas.

Surat's case recovery rate now stands at 88.4 per cent with 16,576 people discharged so far after treatment.

The city civic body has surveyed 8.03 lakh people so far in the areas from where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

A total 39,818 people have been quarantined in the city, it said.

In rural parts of Surat, the total number of cases stands at 5,867, a health official said.

Kamrej and Choryasi talukas have reported over a thousand cases so far at 1,141 and 1,086, respectively.

A total 43,169 people are home quarantined in rural areas of Surat, the officialsaid.

