New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Vegetable prices have seen a surge in markets of the national capital after a dip in the supply chain, which sellers attribute to rainfall as well as hoarding.

According to vegetable sellers, prices of some of the vegetables have doubled.

Also Read | Kerala Horror: Ambulance Driver Rapes COVID-19 Patient in Pathanamthitta District, Arrested.

Mohammad Rafiq, a vegetable seller at the Daryaganj vegetable market told ANI, "The price of potatoes has increased from Rs 12-14 per kg to Rs 30 per kg. The price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one.

"This is a result of low supply in the market due to rainfall and hoarding," said Rafiq. (ANI)

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorm and Lightning to Hit Parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh Over Next Few Days, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)