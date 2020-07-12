Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Swarms of locusts were seen in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the state agriculture department said, "Locusts were on Sunday seen at different places in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Agra.

“The agriculture department is continuously monitoring the locusts, and the task to eliminate them will begin late in the night. Two teams of the department are keeping an eye on the movement of the insects,” it said.

District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash told PTI, "All locusts have been driven away from the district. Teams were active throughout the day and sound equipment was used."

