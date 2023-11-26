Madurai, November 26: The water level in the Vaigai River has risen due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Sunday. As the Northeast Monsoon intensified in the state, hilly areas including Varusanadu and Chathuragiri have been receiving ample rainfall for the past few days, the district administration informed. The shutters of the Vaigai Dam were opened on Friday, November 24, following heavy rainfall in the Vaigai water catchment region, due to which several areas in Madurai were inundated.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, has issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for today. Chennai Regional Meteorological Department Director Balachandran said, "As far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected." Tamil Nadu Rains: All Government and Private Schools Shut In Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Other Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Videos)

On Friday, November 24, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team rescued 10 people who were trapped due to a landslide in the Sengal Combai Tribal Settlement since Thursday evening, located in an interior forest area 20 km from Coonoor. Heavy rainfall resulted in landslides and mudslides in over ten places on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway and the Kothagiri-Mettupalayam Highway in Nilgiris district on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely in State and Pondicherry for Next 2-3 Days, Heavy Rainfall in Nilgiris and Coimbatore (Watch Video)

Water Level Rises in Vaigai River

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Water level rises in Vaigai river following heavy rainfall. Northeast Monsoon is intensifying in the state as a result of which the hilly areas, including Varusanadu and Chathuragiri, have been receiving good rainfall for the past few days. pic.twitter.com/D1Jfk1LFB3 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Mettuapalayam in the Coimbatore district received the season's heaviest rainfall at 373 mm, while the Nilgiris recorded 369.9 mm of rainfall on Friday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

