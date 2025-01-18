Shirdi, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Saturday urged his party workers to stay humble and focused after the party's impressive performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

He said that in the future, the organisation would need to chart a new course and give the party a new direction concerning its thinking and approach.

The Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contested 59 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections and won 41. Its Mahayuti partners BJP and Shiv Sena bagged 132 and 57 seats, respectively.

Speaking at the inauguration of the party's two-day convention at Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, Tatkare said there is a need to create a strong party presence and urged everyone to unite under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

A membership drive was also launched with the registration of ten primary and one active member.

On the first day of the convention, sessions were held on topics like ‘The Current Political Scenario of the State and Insights into its Future' and ‘Rising Urbanization and Challenges in Party-Building'.

Minister Aditi Tatkare highlighted NCP's contribution to women's empowerment, while senior party leader Nawab Malik talked about upcoming local body elections and party building. Agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate led discussions on policies concerning agriculture.

A session named ‘The Importance and Contribution of Tribal Communities in the State's Development' was helmed by minister Narhari Zirwal.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after Ajit Pawar broke away with MLAs loyal to him and joined the Mahayuti coalition, triggering bitter wrangling between the two factions. Subsequently, he got the party's name and its ‘clock' symbol.

Sharad Pawar now heads the NCP (SP), a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi which also comprises Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). MVA performed disastrously in the assembly polls, winning only 46 seats, including 10 by NCP (SP).

