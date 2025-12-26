Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday emphasised the need to connect the younger generation with India's rich cultural heritage, according to a CMO release.

He urged parents and teachers to share the stories of our Puranic heroes - Ram, Krishna, Arjuna and Hanuman - with children, highlighting their virtues, courage and wisdom.

He pointed out that understanding these epics helps the youth to differentiate between good and evil, instils moral values and fosters pride in India's timeless contributions to philosophy, ethics and governance.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 7th Bharatiya Vijnan Sammelan in Tirupati today, the Chief Minister highlighted India's civilisational knowledge heritage and its path toward scientific and technological leadership. He was joined by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, among other dignitaries.

The CM underscored the importance of preserving India's knowledge systems while advancing science and technology for the future. He stressed the need to protect and revive India's ancient knowledge traditions. He expressed confidence that India would restore its historic scientific glory and continue to contribute meaningfully to global scientific progress.

Reflecting on ancient achievements, the CM referred to the Indus Valley Civilisation's urban planning, the global spread of yoga, the foundations of Ayurveda, and renowned centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda.

He recalled the contributions of great Indian thinkers, including Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya, Charaka, Dhanvantari, and Kautilya, describing them as enduring sources of inspiration.

The CM noted that platforms like the Bharatiya Vijnan Sammelan provide an important space to reflect on Indian identity, culture, and intellectual heritage. He said the Sammelan plays a vital role in presenting Indian knowledge traditions to the world and expanding global understanding.

CM Naidu expressed happiness that the seventh edition of the Sammelan in South India was being organised in Tirupati, describing it as a sacred place blessed by Lord Venkateswara.

Addressing India's historical economic strength, the CM observed that India accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the world's GDP in ancient times, driven by its position as a knowledge economy.

He emphasised the importance of values and ethics in nation-building, acknowledging the role played by leaders such as RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in strengthening society at the grassroots level. He described India's family system as a unique strength that provides security, stability, and social cohesion.

Expressing confidence that India would emerge as the world's number one nation by 2047, the CM stressed the need to ensure inclusive growth by reducing disparities between the rich and the poor. Highlighting the future, the CM said India would re-emerge as a global champion in science and technology.

He outlined Andhra Pradesh's development roadmap, which includes major initiatives across the technology and innovation sectors, such as Quantum Valley, Green Energy and Green Hydrogen, and advanced AI ecosystems.

He announced that Andhra Pradesh would soon operate a quantum computer and spoke about improved connectivity through telecom reforms. He further highlighted the establishment of specialised hubs, including Space City (Tirupati), Drone City, Aerospace City, Electronics City, and MedTech Parks across the state.

The CM also noted that global technology leaders are increasingly investing in Andhra Pradesh and stated that Google is planning large-scale investments in Visakhapatnam.

The national event is being jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Education, Vijnana Bharati, Indian Knowledge Systems, Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (APCOST), National Innovation Foundation, and National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

Over 900 delegates from across the country are participating in the event.

The Sammelan was attended by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, President of Vijnana Bharati Sekhar C. Mande, Vice Chancellor of National Sanskrit University Professor G. S. R. Krishna Murty, and former DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, along with distinguished scientists and dignitaries. (ANI)

