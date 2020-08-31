Banda (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A teenage girl's mutilated body was found in a drain in Manchahar village of the district, police said on Monday.

Efforts are being made to identify the girl.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Tindwari police station, Neeraj Kumar Singh, said "a mutilated body of an unidentified 14-15 year old girl was found from Usra drain on Sunday."

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the girl was killed at least a month ago.PTI CORR ABN

