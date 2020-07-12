Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After a man in Madhya Pradesh's Betul married both his girlfriend and the bride chosen by his parents, Ghoradongri Tehsildar Monika Vishwakarma said that 'polygamy' is a criminal offence and she will approach the concerned SHO regarding this matter.

Sandeep Uike, who hails from Betul in Madhya Pradesh, married the two women at the same ceremony on June 29 in Keria village under Ghodadongri block, about 40 km from Betul district headquarters. The district administration has taken cognisance of the matter.

"Since polygamy is a criminal offence, I will write to the SHO of the police station concerned," said Vishwakarma.

The wedding ceremony took place in the Keria village and was attended by village folks along with the families of the bridegroom and both the brides.

Uike had met his girlfriend from the Hoshangabad district when he was studying in Bhopal, while the other woman is from the Koyalari village of Ghodadongri block. Since both the women were ready to stay together in the same house with their husband, the families decided to get them married. (ANI)

