Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 116 new infections being reported.

The cumulative number of positive cases rose to 7,93,907.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 83.

A Health Department bulletin said 43 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,065.

The recovery rate saw a slight decline and stood at 99.39 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,920 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 731, it said.

The State saw more than 100 cases on Tuesday.

