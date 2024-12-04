Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): In a crackdown on corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks on Road Transport Authority (RTA) check posts across the state on Wednesday. The raids were carried out at three check posts: Bhoraj Check post (Adilabad), Vishnupuram Check post (Nalgonda), and Alampur Check post (Gadwal).

During the searches, the ACB seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs 1,78,300, with Rs 62,500 recovered from the Bhoraj Check post, Rs 86,600 from the Vishnupuram Check post, and Rs 29,200 from the Alampur Check post. Apart from the unaccounted cash, several irregularities were also observed during the raids, said the agency in a press release.

A total of 7 teams participated in the searches, which were carried out to root out corruption and ensure transparency in the functioning of RTA check posts. The ACB will submit a report to the government, recommending action against the erring officials. (ANI)

