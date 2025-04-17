Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The high-voltage clash between both franchises is being held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match could be one of the most thrilling games this edition. Meanwhile, you check the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. Both teams are batting heavy, and given the nature of the Wankhede Stadium, pitch and smaller boundaries, a 300 score is definitely on the cards. 'Wow! That's Like Dhoni' Mumbai Indians Bowler Trent Boult Spotted Batting in Nets Ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard

Both franchises have earned reputations for unleashing their beast mode while batting. Recently, Sunrisers chased down the second highest total in the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings. Mumbai and Hyderabad are coming into this contest with important wins. MI thrashed Delhi, whereas SRH crushed Punjab Kings. With winning momentum at stake, both sides will aim to make a statement in what could be a run fest at the Wankhede Stadium. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur