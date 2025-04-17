New Delhi, April 17: Apple is said to be preparing for a redesign with its upcoming iOS 19 update. The next major update for iPhones is anticipated to be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. iOS 19 is expected to include visionOS-inspired redesign, along with enhancements to the Camera and Messaging apps. Apple iOS 19 update is expcted to improve user experience.

Usually, Apple does not reveal features ahead of time, so the information on iOS 19 update is based on rumours and leaks. However, iPhone users can expect several features in the upcoming update. These may include personalised Siri features, an improved Health app with AI coaching capabilities, live translation for AirPods, and more. While these features are not officially confirmed, they reflect the direction in which Apple is likely heading with iOS 19. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iOS 19 update Release Date

As per reports, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19 at the WWDC 2025 on June 9, 2025. Following the announcement, the developer beta of iOS 19 is likely to be released immediately, with a public beta anticipated to follow in July. The first stable version of iOS 19 is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.

iOS 19 Features (Expected)

Apple is likely to introduce a more personalised version of Siri with the release of iOS 19. The new Siri will likely enable users to ask questions that relate to their personal information. However, these features may only be available on iPhones that are compatible with Apple Intelligence. The upgraded Siri is expected to come with improved context awareness. Additionally, there may be better integration with the iPhone with smarter in-app controls. Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple Expected To Introduce First-Ever Foldable Smartphone With Liquid Metal Hinges, Say Reports.

iOS 19 is anticipated to introduce a live translation feature for certain models of AirPods to allow real-time translations of conversations. Th OS is expected to come with redesigned UI, likely drawing inspiration from visionOS to create a more modern look. Additionally, the upcoming iOS 19.4 update is expected to bring improvements to the Health app, and it may include an AI-powered coaching tool that may offer personalised health advice and wellness tips.

