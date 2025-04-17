‘Fake’ Paneer Sold at Shah-Rukh-Gauri Khan’s Torii? Mumbai Restaurant Refutes Allegations After Instagram Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva’s Iodine Tincture Test Sparks Concerns (Watch Video)

The influencer conducted fake paneer tests at each restaurant to determine if they sell authentic or counterfeit paneers. While testing the paneer at Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant, the paneer’s colour changed to black after the iodine test.

Viral Prerna Targhotra| Apr 17, 2025 08:21 AM IST
‘Fake’ Paneer Sold at Shah-Rukh-Gauri Khan’s Torii? Mumbai Restaurant Refutes Allegations After Instagram Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva’s Iodine Tincture Test Sparks Concerns (Watch Video)
Fake Paneer Test (Photo Credits: @sarthaksachdevva/ Instagram)

Is the paneer served at the popular, celebrity-owned restaurants original? This question sparked widespread curiosity after influencer Sarthak Sachdeva posted a viral video in which he performed an iodine tincture test on paneer items from well-known celebrity brands, alleging signs of contamination. In response, the restaurant promptly dismissed the accusations, explaining that the observed iodine reaction was caused by the paneer’s outer coating rather than the core ingredient itself. In the viral video, Sarthak visits famous restaurants including 'One8 Commune' owned by Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty owned 'Bastian', 'Someplace Else' owned by Bobby Deol and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 'Torii.' The influencer conducted fake paneer tests at each restaurant to determine if they sell authentic or counterfeit paneers. While testing the paneer at Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant, the paneer’s colour changed to black after the iodine tincture test. Let’s understand how this iodine test works and differentiates between real and fake paneer. Fake Paneer Used in Pizza, Burger? McDonald’s and Domino’s Refute Allegations After Influencer Apple Tiwari’s Iodine Tincture Test Video Sparks Concerns.

Watch The Viral Paneer Test Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarthak Sachdeva (@sarthaksachdevva)

 

How Does Iodine Test Work?

The iodine test is a simple method used to detect the presence of starch in food items, including paneer (Indian cottage cheese). Naturally prepared paneer should not contain starch, so if iodine, typically in the form of tincture, turns blue-black upon contact with a paneer sample, it suggests adulteration. This is because iodine reacts with starch to form a dark-coloured compound, a visual indicator that something unnatural may have been added to the dairy product. Factors such as the presence of a flour-based coating (often used for frying or texture in fast food dishes) can also cause a colour change, even if the paneer itself is unadulterated. What Is Analogue Paneer That Zomato Sells to Restaurants? How Can You Test if Paneer Is Real or Fake?

After the viral video, the Torii restaurant commented on the reel and wrote, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.” The internet is confused and surprised after their favourite restaurant's fake paneer test video has gone viral.

Torii's Response To Sarthak's Viral Video Claiming They Sell Fake Paneer

Fake Paneer Test (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's How Netizens Have Reacted To The Viral Video

While the iodine test is a useful tool for preliminary checks, it should not be the sole basis for judging food quality. Lab analysis remains the most reliable method for determining adulteration. Nonetheless, the growing use of such tests by consumers reflects rising awareness and concern about food safety and authenticity, especially in the processed and fast-food sectors

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

