Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced their candidate for the upcoming biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency.

According to a press release from the BJP, the party has fielded N Goutham Rao from the Hyderabad for the April 23 polls.

The Election Commission on March 31 announced the biennial elections for the one seat of Telangana Legislative Council, and said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency.

The polling was necessitated as the term of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, MS Prabhakar, will expire on May 1.

According to ECI, the last date of filing nominations will be April 4 with scrutiny of nominations to be held on April 7. Votes will be counted on April 25.

Last month, the BJP won two of the three seats for which MLC elections were held in Telangana whereas one seat was won by an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, the politics in Telangana is heated up due to the issue of mass tree felling in 400 acres land at Kancha Gachibowli area in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India intervened in the issue and halted the tree felling process in the Hyderabad University campus. The Supreme Court took a suo moto cognizance of the felling of trees at a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed felling of trees at the site and warned Chief Secretary of consequences of its order is not complied with.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take law into your own hands." It ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing.

The bench further said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana would be personally responsible and action would be taken if the apex court's directions were not complied with in true spirit. (ANI)

