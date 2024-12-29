Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): In a significant operation conducted by excise officials on Sunday, the Excise Police seized 43 bottles of liquor valued at Rs 2 lakh from the Vasco-da-Gama train, which was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad.

The operation was led by Circle Inspector (CI) Subhash Chandra and conducted between Shamshabad and Secunderabad.

According to an Excise police official, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials, led by CI Subhash Chandra, and along with 20 personnel, conducted a search operation from Shamshabad to Secunderabad. They seized 43 bottles of liquor from several individuals. The seized liquor is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 lakhs.

Earlier on Saturday, Excise Police in Hyderabad seized liquor worth Rs 3 lakh in two separate cases, targeting non-duty paid liquor smuggling.

Acting on credible information received, Excise Police from Vikarabad on Saturday conducted a raid on the Vasco-da-Gama train, which was travelling from Goa to Secunderabad. The police seized 95 liquor bottles, totalling approximately 82.38 litres, valued at around Rs 2 lakhs. The liquor was being smuggled from Goa to Hyderabad.

In another case, Excise Police seized 18 liquor bottles from Faisal Adil in Shaikpet. Adil was found attempting to distribute Chennai-sourced liquor for New Year celebrations. The seized liquor, worth Rs 1 lakh, was procured through an online order from a supplier named Satish in Chennai. A case has been registered against the accused.

