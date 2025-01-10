Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Principal and an attender of the Telangana Minority Residential Boys School in Yellandu, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

Bheemanapalli Krishna, the Principal, and Kotcherla Rama Krishna, the attender, were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau at around 9:33 in the morning, according to an official press release.

According to the official statement, the incident came to light when the Principal allegedly threatened the complainant that if the bribe amount was not paid he would not submit her salary bills.

A chemical test was conducted on Kotcherla Rama Krishna's right-hand finger, as well as the contact area which was the inner flap on the back side of the right pocket of his pants, both of the tests showed positive results, the press release added.

The bribe amount of Rs 2000 was recovered from the attender, Kotcherla Rama Krishna.

The accused Principal and the attender were arrested and produced before the court for further proceedings.

Investigations are underway. (ANI)

