Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to divert Godavari river waters to Singur, Manjeera, and Nizamsagar reservoirs. This initiative aims to address Hyderabad's drinking water requirements and bring additional land under irrigation.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Jalasoudha in Erramanzil on Wednesday, the minister discussed ongoing irrigation projects and lift irrigation schemes in the erstwhile Medak district.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, Special Secretary for Irrigation Prashant Jeevan Patil, R&R Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Engineers-in-Chief Anil Kumar and Nagender Rao, and other senior officials.

Reddy instructed officials to finalise proposals for the Singur reservoir to increase its water storage capacity. He emphasised that desilting work will be conducted in accordance with Central Water Resources Commission guidelines using advanced technology. He called for swift execution to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Hyderabad.

The minister directed officials to initiate the tendering process for canal lining under the Singur reservoir system and expedite pending works on the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes. He also reviewed the Pedda Reddypalli lift irrigation project, estimated at Rs 660 crore, and proposed that the foundation stone be laid by December.

Uttam Kumar Reddy further announced the resumption of Package 19A works, which had stalled midway, at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. He directed officials to accelerate works under Packages 17, 18, and 19 to ensure timely completion.

Additionally, the minister approved repairs for 38 minor irrigation tanks and the Nallavagu Medium Project canal in Narayankhed. He also gave the green signal for the Karamungi lift irrigation scheme in the same region.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to improving water resources and infrastructure, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the importance of these projects in meeting the long-term irrigation and drinking water needs of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. (ANI)

