Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Telangana continued to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 496 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 7,98,621.

Also Read | Delhi: AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and MLA Ajay Dutt Get Extortion Calls, Police Lodge FIR.

Hyderabad district accounted for the highest number of cases with 341, while its neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy reported 40 and 68, respectively.

Also Read | IAS Sanjay Popli Corruption Case: 12 kg Gold, 3 kg Silver, Four iPhones Recovered in Raid by Vigilance Bureau at Arrested IAS Officer's House in Chandigarh.

A health department bulletin said 205 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,897.

The recovery rate declined to 99.03 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,808 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 3,613, it said.

The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)