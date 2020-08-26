Hyderabad, Aug 26 (PTI): The Telangana Government said on Wednesday that it would hand over 85,000 'Dignity Houses' to the beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area by December 2020.

Minister for Municipal Administration and urban Development K T Rama Rao, who held a review meeting, claimed that no metro city in the country has constructed such a large number of dignity houses under any program.

Also Read | Schools, Colleges in Odisha to Remain Shut Till Durga Puja Holidays Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says CMO.

During the meeting, the Minister instructed the officials to finalise the beneficiaries list by mid-September and visit the Dignity housing sites and inspect the construction works, an official release said.

The government has allocated Rs 9,700 crore for the construction of these houses, it said, adding the aim is to construct one lakh houses, with about 4000 each in 24 constituencies of GHMC.

Also Read | Nagpur Civic Chief Tukaram Mundhe Among 16 IAS Officers Transferred by Maharashtra Govt.

As construction works at most of the sites are in the finishing stage, the Minister asked the officials to also speed up the development of infrastructure facilities including water supply, electricity, and other amenities.

"Beginning from this month until December, the government will be handing over the Dignity Houses to the beneficiaries," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)