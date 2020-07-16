Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 1,676 infections and 10 related deaths reported on Thursday, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 41,018.

Out of the 1,676 fresh cases, 788 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 224 and 160 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 27,295 people have been discharged so far, while 13,328 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 14,027 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest for a day so far.

Cumulatively, 2,22,693 samples have been tested.

It said the 'tests per million population' was 5,350, while the 'percentage of positive cases out of samples tested' was 18.85 per cent.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals, it said.

People can call 9154170960 on Whatsappfor any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, it added.

Bureaucrat Syed Ali Murtaza, who has been posted as Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare department in the transfers of IAS officers made by the state government on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that his party MLAs met Rajender and discussed the need to increase free COVID-19 testing facilities in respective constituencies and locations where free testing can be done.

They reiterated the party's old demand "to increase RTPCR tests to 1000/day/centre," he said.

