Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,08,973, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Moto G52 Launching Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Found Allegedly Hanging From Tree at Wedding Venue in Kanpur.

No fresh fatality was reported and the death toll in the district stood at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,609, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)