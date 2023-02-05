Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,450, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, there are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,969 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,236, he added.

