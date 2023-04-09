Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Navapur railway station in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, is a unique railway station with one part of it in the Tapi district of Gujarat and the other part in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

This is the only railway station touching the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra together.

Also Read | German Govt. to Spend over EUR2 Billion on Buildings -- Report.

There is a story behind Navapur railway station being divided into two states, in fact, when this station was built, Maharashtra and Gujarat were not divided, but on May 1, 1961, when Mumbai province was divided, it was divided into two states Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Navapur station came between the two states in this partition and since then has had a different identity.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Has To Leave Varanasi Hotel After Staff Shift Bihar Minister’s Belongings to Reception; Case Registered (Watch Video).

There is also a bench at this station, half of which is in Maharashtra and the other half is in Gujarat. Those sitting on this bench have to note in which state they are sitting, a selfie point has been made at this station, where people come from far and wide to click photos.

The ticket window at this station falls in Maharashtra, while the station master sits in Gujarat, not only this but there is also an announcement in four different languages at this station.

Information is also written in four languages, Hindi, Gujarati English and Marathi, so it is easy to understand the passengers coming from both Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The total length of Navapur railway station is 800 meters, 300 meters of it falls in Maharashtra and 500 meters in Gujarat. This station has three platforms and four railway tracks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)