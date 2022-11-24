New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Using terms such as "Jhaduchhap" and "Chavannichhap" to describe AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday alleged that those who questioned the army's bravery and supported anti-India slogans at JNU have no right to seek votes.

It is alleged that the BJP is a party of Hindus, he said at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll meeting in Burari and added "we are not a party of Hindus, we are a party of all the people".

The high-stakes MCD elections, which will be held on December 4, is being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"We work for all the 130 crore people in the country. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's slogan itself is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' which includes all, the Hindus and the Muslims, everyone," the BJP general secretary said.

He said under the Modi's leadership, the BJP government at the Centre has worked for the poor irrespective of religion or caste.

Vijayvargiya claimed that Modi has said the country cannot become powerful and a 'vishwaguru' (world leader) unless poor, Dalits, adivasis, women, youth, farmers and backwards are empowered.

Taking this in view, the Modi government provided two crore houses to the poor, he said. "If Ramlal got a house, then Ramzan bhai also got one," Vijayvargiya said.

Those who are loyal to the country and can say "Vande Mataram", they are our brothers. he said.

Referring to an incident in which alleged anti-India slogans were raised on the JNU campus in 2016, the BJP general secretary said that "if five-10 students went wayward and raised slogans, they could have been counselled with twisting their ears to make them understand that the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge, insha allah' was a bad slogan".

"However, it was sad that the Jhaduchhap leader of Delhi patted their back and stood with them. Do such people have a right to seek vote in Delhi," he said.

Citing the surgical strike by the army after the Uri terror attack in 2016, Vijayargiya said after instructions from Prime Minister Modi, the brave soldiers of the country "destroyed" terrorists inside Pakistan.

"But this Jhaduchap neta asked for evidence, questioned the valour of our army. You are able to do politics here because 20 lakh soldiers far from their homes or not caring to celebrate Diwali and Holi, defend us at the borders. You question their bravery, do you have the right to seek vote in this country," the BJP leader said.

On AAP forming government in Delhi and Punjab, he said its "Chavannichhap" leader did not has the courage to even stand before Modi.

"The country is passing through such a phase -- some mistake happened in Delhi and in Punjab. These Chavannichhap leaders did not have the courage to stand before Modi," Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya, who attended three street meetings in support of BJP candidates in MCD polls, asserted that the party will win the elections.

"There is a tremendous wave in favour of the BJP in Delhi and the party will come to power at the MCD. It is because people have realised now who works for them and who just cheats them," he said.

