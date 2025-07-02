Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Dibrugarh police arrested three accused during an operation against the sale of prohibited meat. A total of 15 kg raw beef and 5 kg of cooked meat was seized from their possession during the raid.

According to Dibrugarh SP Shantanu Dutta, some hotels in the city were selling beef which is prohibited under the Assam Cattle Prevention Act 2021. The police have sealed the three hotels and have filed a case against their owners. Dutta stated that the crackdown against the sale of illegal beef will continue in the state.

"Based on the specific input, some hotels were selling beef, which is prohibited under the Assam Cattle Prevention Act 2021. We have raided certain locations during which, in three hotels we found certain quantity of beef was seized. The owners have been asked and cases against them have been registered under the Prevention Act. The hotels are closed and further action will be taken as follows. The operation will continue because it is illegal. If anyone sells a prohibited item, then we will have to take action", the police official told ANI.

Earlier on June 15, five people were arrested for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in Assam's Goalpara district.

Informing about the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a post on 'X' and said that Lakhipur Police arrested the five accused for attempting to "incite communal tension."

"Lakhipur Police of Goalpara District has arrested the following individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension post Eid-ul-Zuha: 1. Bodir Ali (57), S/o Late Jabber Ali 2. Hazaratt Ali (58), S/o Riaj Uddin 3. Tara Mia (36), S/o Rupchand Ali 4. Shajamal Mia (42), S/o Late Hazarat Ali 5. Jahangir Alom (32), S/o Late Amor Ali (All residents of Ward No. 10, Khakilamari, P.S. Lakhipur)," CM Sarma wrote in his post."

"A case has been registered and strict action is being taken to ensure all such elements face the full force of the law," he added. (ANI)

