Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Three persons were booked for allegedly raising objectionable slogans during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Saturday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occured on Thursday afternoon under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali police station. The slogans were allegedly raised during the procession in the Teen Batti area.

Following the incident, a member of a Hindu outfit lodged a complaint claiming religious sentiments had been hurt and demanded strict action against those involved.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against three identified persons and other unidentified persons under sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation punishment) and 353 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Sinha said, "A video went viral on social media and, prima facie, contained some objectionable elements. We are investigating the matter based on the facts found. Further action will be taken."

"The video surfaced on social media, so the police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated necessary legal proceedings. Appropriate action will follow as the investigation progresses," he added. (ANI)

