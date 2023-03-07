Karimnagar (Telangana) Mar 7 (PTI) In a tragic incident, three boys drowned accidentally in the Lower Manair Dam canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Congress Accuses BJP of Distorting Rahul Gandhi's Statement Over Indian Democracy in London.

The boys, aged between 12 and 14, had got into the water for bath after celebrating Holi festival at around 3 PM, they said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Wife’s Lover, Injures Her in Process in Prayagraj, Accused Arrested.

The deceased were studying in a high school in Karimnagar town, a senior police official said adding their bodies were fished out.

The bodies were shifted to Karimnagar Headquarters hospital for post mortem, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)