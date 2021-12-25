Latehar, Dec 25 (PTI) Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Christmas 2021: Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates a 50 Feet Long, 28 Feet Wide Sand Sculpture of Santa Claus at Puri Beach.

A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and investigation is underway.

“We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten Up by Wife's Relatives Over Love Marriage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)