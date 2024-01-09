Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in Sikandarpur forest here on Monday evening, an official said.

Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer, south Kheri told PTI that patrolling teams spotted a tiger carcass lying in Baraucha nullah inside the Gola range.

According to preliminary investigations, the tiger was an adult male aged around eight years, Biswal said.

There were no injuries on the animal's body and all the vital organs were found intact, he said, adding that the exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

