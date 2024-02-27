India News | TMC Leader Shot Dead in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): A Trinamool leader from Ashoknagar was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

The victim, identified as Bijan Das, was the deputy head of Guma 1 panchayat and was visiting a colleague's house when the incident occurred.

Manav Kalyan Majumdar, a TMC party leader who immediately reached the spot after receiving news of the incident alleged that the opposition was behind the murder as they wanted to create fear among the ruling party leader so that they could not fulfill their responsibilities.

"I feel this is a complete conspiracy by the opposition party, especially in West Bengal, where the TMC is working for the people, and the opposition is resorting to such conspiracies to create fear among us - targeting the head, deputy head, and regional leader so that they cannot fulfill their responsibilities. This is a complete opposition conspiracy," he said.

"I heard that Bijan Das, the deputy head of the Panchayat, was shot, and upon receiving the news, I reached the incident spot. It was revealed that a man named Gautam Das was suspected of murdering Bijan. Police officers are present, conducting an investigation," he added.

Expressing fear over the incident Majumdar said, "Such incidents are unprecedented. The head and deputy head have to work around the clock, and if someone calls us at night or if we go out at night, and someone targets us, it becomes very difficult for us."

He also urged the government to catch the culprit and give appropriate punishment to prevent such incidents in the future.

"I urge the government to immediately investigate and arrest the culprit, providing an appropriate punishment to prevent such incidents in the future," he said. (ANI)

