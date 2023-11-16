Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): A procession was carried out at Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple here ahead of 'Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam'.

For Karthigai Deepam, the Gopuram of the temple and its premises are decorated with lights.

The 10-day celebrations will begin on Friday with the flag hoisting, and later Lord Arunachaleswarar will be carried in procession atop the silver Vahanas.

On each day of these 10 days, the deity would be carried on different processions. On the 7th day which is November 23 'Chariot' festival will be held and on November 26 'Karthigai Deepam' will be held.

As a part of rituals for flag hoisting and the 10-day festivals, the 3-day 'Ellai Naval Deivam' procession has been going on in Thiruvannamalai temple. On Wednesday, marking the second day of the rituals, God 'Pidari Amman' blessed the devotees in 'Simma' (Leo) Utsavam. (ANI)

