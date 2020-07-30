Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana police in Nuh district rescued 11 cows and bulls on Thursday and seized a truck in which they were allegedly being transported illegally for slaughter, a state police spokesperson said.

He said police had got a tip-off that some anti-social elements had brought cows in a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number to the hilly area of Tapkan for slaughter.

Also Read | Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Upon getting information, a police team raided the location and intercepted the truck, he said.

The police team recovered six cows and five bulls from the truck. However, taking advantage of the hilly area and bumpy road, the accused managed to escape from the spot, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Wants 'Unhappy' MLAs to Attend Assembly Session on August 14, Says 'They Have Been Elected on Congress Symbol'.

The accused had been identified, he said, adding that the police had shifted the cattle to a gaushala (cow shelter).

Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway. Efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)